Turner went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run and one strikeout during Tuesday's 6-5 win over the Braves.

The 27-year-old's status was in question for the season opener after not being seen at Monday's workout, but he took his usual spot in the field at shortstop Tuesday for Washington. Turner took Drew Smyly deep during the third inning for the Nationals' first home run of the season.