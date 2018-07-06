Nationals' Trea Turner: Leads comeback effort with eight RBI

Turner went 3-for-5 with two home runs and eight RBI in Thursday's thrilling comeback victory over the Marlins.

The Nationals' leadoff hitter was the hero Thursday as he led the charge in helping his team overcome a nine-run deficit. Turner's sixth-inning grand slam gave the Nationals their first lead of the game and he added a two-run single later in the game for good measure. According to Mark Zuckerman of MASN, Turner is just the sixth leadoff hitter in MLB history to record eight RBI in a game.