Turner was removed in the top of the eighth inning of Sunday's game against the Mets after he was hit in the elbow by a pitch in his previous plate appearance in the sixth inning, Matt Weyrich of NBC Sports Washington reports.

Turner took his base after being hit and played the subsequent two half innings in the field, but he was lifted for a pinch hitter when his next turn through the order came up. According to Weyrich, Turner was seen getting his elbow checked out by a team trainer in the dugout, but the Nationals have yet to provide an update on the severity of his injury. Consider the shortstop day-to-day heading into a two-game set with the Blue Jays in Dunedin, Fla. that begins Tuesday.