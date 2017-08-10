Nationals' Trea Turner: Moves to rotational exercises
Turner (wrist) has progressed to rotational exercises, but hasn't been cleared to hit as of yet, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.
Turner was able throw from 60-to-75 feet Wednesday while working on grounders and his tosses from second base prior to Washington's game against the Marlins. He was also able to throw from shortstop to first Thursday, which provides another key step in Turner's recovery, as he believes that he can make it back to the big-league club in time for 30-to-40 games before the end of the regular season. While that may be a tad premature, all that's left between the 24-year-old and a rehab assignment is being cleared to start hitting again. He will likely require an extended rehab assignment, but a late-August return date isn't out of the question.
