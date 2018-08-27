Nationals' Trea Turner: On base three times in rout of Mets

Turner went 2-for-4 with a walk, a double and two runs scored in Sunday's win over the Mets.

Seven different Nats crossed the plate more than once in the 15-0 drubbing, and Turner joined in on the parade around the basepaths. The shortstop has had a bit of a sluggish August, slashing .265/.318/.392, but his two homers, seven steals, nine RBI and 17 runs in 25 games have still given him solid fantasy value.