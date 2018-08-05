Nationals' Trea Turner: Out of lineup Sunday

Turner is not in the lineup for Sunday's series finale against the Reds, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.

Turner has started the last 10 games for the Nationals -- hitting .298/.340/.511 with five extra-base hits and eight stolen bases -- but will take a seat against Reds' starter Luis Castillo. Wilmer Difo will start at shortstop and bat ninth for the Nationals on Sunday.

More News
Our Latest Stories