Turner went 2-for-5 with two stolen bases and a run Saturday in the Nationals' 7-2 win over the Marlins.

Turner is now a perfect 7-for-7 on stolen-base attempts this season, with his total placing him only one behind the Athletics' Ramon Laureano and the Royals' Whit Merrifield for the MLB lead. The shortstop has supplemented the stolen-base production with six home runs through 97 plate appearances, putting him well on pace to surpass his previous career high (19 in 2018 and 2019) in the category.