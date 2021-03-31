Turner is expected to begin the season hitting third in the batting order, Maria Torres of The Athletic reports.

The shortstop spent the majority of 2020 hitting leadoff for the Nats, but this spring manager Dave Martinez expressed a desire to move Turner into a run-producing spot and has followed through. It's hard to argue that the .335/.394/.588 slash line Turner delivered last year doesn't belong in the heart of the order, but the success of the switch will likely depend more on how Victor Robles fares as the team's new table-setter. If Turner does find a new permanent home in the No. 3 spot, hitting behind Juan Soto rather than the bottom of the order should give him a massive boost in RBI opportunities, but it's not yet clear how it might impact his stolen-base total.