Nationals' Trea Turner: Picks up first hits of spring
Turner went 2-for-2 with a double, three RBI, a walk and a run scored Sunday against the Astros.
Turner hit a ground-rule double in the third inning to plate a run, and he drove in a pair in the fourth on a single to left field. The 25-year-old shortstop is 3-for-11 with three RBI, a stolen base and four runs scored so far this spring.
