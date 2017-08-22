Nationals' Trea Turner: Plays five innings in first rehab game
Turner (wrist) played five innings at shortstop and went 0-for-3 at the plate in his first rehab game with Triple-A Syracuse on Monday.
After being moved to the 60-day disabled list earlier this month, Turner won't be eligible for activation until Aug. 29, so it's expected that he'll remain with Syracuse for at least the next week. Unsurprisingly, Turner was eased back into action in his first game action since June 29, when he fractured his right wrist after being hit by a pitch. Turner should eventually play full games with Syracuse in back-to-back contests before the rehab assignment comes to an end, at which point the Nationals will reinsert him back into the lineup in an everyday role at shortstop or center field.
More News
-
Nationals' Trea Turner: Rehab assignment begins Monday•
-
Nationals' Trea Turner: Transferred to 60-day DL•
-
Nationals' Trea Turner: Takes batting practice•
-
Nationals' Trea Turner: Moves to rotational exercises•
-
Nationals' Trea Turner: Progressing to field work•
-
Nationals' Trea Turner: Could start hitting soon•
-
Waivers: Giolito worth adding?
Lucas Giolito will make his 2017 debut Tuesday, but Scott White says he's not the prospect...
-
Waivers: Post-hype breakouts
You may have been too quick to write off these five red-hot players, but it's not too late...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 21
With the help of some platoon advantages, Chris Towers runs down 10 sleeper hitters you want...
-
Week 21 two-start pitcher rankings
Chris Towers takes a look at the two-start pitching options for a thin Week 21, and admits...
-
Waivers: Lamet, pitching relief
With injuries piling up among starting pitchers, Chris Towers looks for some starters who can...
-
Prospects: Acuna best of what's left
Are there any potential call-ups still worth stashing in 2017? Maybe not, but Scott White looks...