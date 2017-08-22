Nationals' Trea Turner: Plays five innings in first rehab game

Turner (wrist) played five innings at shortstop and went 0-for-3 at the plate in his first rehab game with Triple-A Syracuse on Monday.

After being moved to the 60-day disabled list earlier this month, Turner won't be eligible for activation until Aug. 29, so it's expected that he'll remain with Syracuse for at least the next week. Unsurprisingly, Turner was eased back into action in his first game action since June 29, when he fractured his right wrist after being hit by a pitch. Turner should eventually play full games with Syracuse in back-to-back contests before the rehab assignment comes to an end, at which point the Nationals will reinsert him back into the lineup in an everyday role at shortstop or center field.