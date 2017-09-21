Nationals' Trea Turner: Pops 10th homer Wednesday
Turner went 2-for-5 with a double, a solo home run and a second run scored in Wednesday's 7-3 win over the Braves.
He led off the game with his 10th jack of the year, then helped kick-start the Nats' game-winning rally in the eighth inning with his two-bagger. Turner's put together a strong .286/.359/.543 slash line in September with three homers, five steals, 10 RBI and 14 runs in 18 games, and he seems more than ready for the postseason.
