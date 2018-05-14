Nationals' Trea Turner: Pops fifth homer Sunday

Turner went 1-for-3 with two walks, a solo home run, a stolen base and a second run scored in Sunday's win over the Diamondbacks,

After a slow start in the power department, Turner's now launched three homers in the last week to give him five on the year. Hitting at the top of the Nats' order is limiting his RBI opportunities -- all three of those recent home runs were solo shots -- but otherwise the 24-year-old is supplying fantasy value across the board, and Turner's career-high 14.8 percent walk rate is giving him an additional boost in OBP leagues.