Nationals' Trea Turner: Pops ninth homer Sunday

Turner went 2-for-4 with a triple, a solo home run and a second run scored in Sunday's win over the Phillies.

The 24-year-old appears to have finally shaken off the last of his rust following his lengthy DL stay, going 8-for-20 over the last five games with five extra-base hits (two doubles, a triple and two homers). The Nats have now clinched the NL East title, so there could be more rest days coming for Turner and the rest of the starters as the team looks ahead to October, but he should be a force at the top of the order when he is in the lineup.