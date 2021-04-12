Turner went 3-for-4 with a stolen base in Sunday's 3-0 loss to the Dodgers.
Turner singled in each of his first three at-bats, as he was responsible for three of the five hits Kershaw gave up in the game. The 27-year-old also swiped his first bag of the season and turned in quite a productive fantasy performance on an otherwise very unproductive day at the plate for the Nationals. Turner has been top four in the MLB in steals in each of the last four seasons so his stolen base Sunday will be the first of many to come.