Nationals' Trea Turner: Receives rare day off

Turner is out of the lineup against the Phillies on Friday.

Turner will retreat to the bench for the first time this season for a scheduled off day. With Anthony Rendon (toe) back from the disabled list, manager Davey Martinez elected to take advantage of having an extra body in the infield, and placed Wilmer Difo at shortstop in Turner's stead. Expect Turner back in the lineup for Sunday's series finale.

