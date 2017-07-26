Nationals' Trea Turner: Remains locked into wrist brace
X-rays on Turner's wrist showed healing, but he still hasn't been cleared to partake in baseball activities without the use of a wrist brace, Dan Kolko of MASN Sports reports.
It seems like some progress has been made here, although it certainly isn't encouraging to hear that he can't shed the brace yet. That being said, he's been able to do a good amount of things while wearing the brace, such as weightlifting and fielding (without throwing), so it's not like this development completely hinders the speed demon's rehab. Unless things change drastically, it doesn't seem like he'll be ready until a good portion of August is already gone.
