Turner (finger) isn't starting Saturday's game against the Dodgers.
Turner took swings ahead of Saturday's matchup to determine whether he'd be able to play, but he'll ultimately be held out of the lineup for a third straight game. It's not yet clear whether he could be available off the bench, but Alcides Escobar will start at shortstop and bat seventh.
More News
-
Nationals' Trea Turner: Saturday status uncertain•
-
Nationals' Trea Turner: Sitting again Friday•
-
Nationals' Trea Turner: Sidelined with swelling in finger•
-
Nationals' Trea Turner: Not in Thursday's lineup•
-
Nationals' Trea Turner: Hits for cycle before exiting late•
-
Nationals' Trea Turner: Homers in series finale•