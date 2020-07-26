Turner went 0-for-5 with a strikeout and committed two errors in Saturday's win over the Yankees.

The Nats' leadoff hitter has stumbled out of the gate, as he went 0-for-2 in Thursday's opener as well. It's not surprising that some players are a little further behind the curve than others given the nature of this season, but Turner should find a groove eventually. Whether that's quick enough to satisfy those with fantasy shares in him during an abbreviated 60-game schedule in another question.