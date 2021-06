Turner went 1-for-3 with two walks and two runs scored in Thursday's 7-3 win over the Marlins.

Turner reached base safely three times on two walks and a single. He scored in the second and seventh innings on doubles by Juan Soto. The shortstop is slashing .315/.365/.481 with 34 RBI and 41 runs in 315 plate appearances. He still has premium power and speed, with 11 long balls and 15 steals this season.