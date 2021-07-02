Turner couldn't get the swelling in his finger to go down and may miss a few games, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.
Turner was held out of the lineup Thursday with a jammed finger, but manager Davey Martinez revealed more details after the game. Though there's no official word, it appears that Turner will miss additional time during the team's weekend series against the Dodgers.
