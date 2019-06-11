Nationals' Trea Turner: Single short of cycle Monday

Turner went 3-for-6 with a double, a triple, a home run, two runs scored and two RBI in Monday's rout of the White Sox.

He was caught stealing for the first time this season, but otherwise it was another hugely productive evening for the shortstop. Turner's now reeled off three straight multi-hit performances, and he's slashing .340/.375/.698 over his last 12 games with 11 extra-base hits (six doubles, two triples and three homers) among his 18 knocks.