Nationals' Trea Turner: Slugs home run in loss

Turner went 2-for-8 with a three-run home run in Saturday's 15-14 loss to the Brewers in 14 innings.

Turner's 12th home run of the season was one of 11 on the night between the two teams. Though the extra innings certainly helped him, Turner also supplied his third multi-hit performance in five games and extended his on-base streak to 24 contests.

More News
Our Latest Stories