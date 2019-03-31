Nationals' Trea Turner: Smashes pair of homers

Turner went 2-for-5 with two home runs, four RBI, three runs and a stolen base in a 6-5 victory against the Mets on Sunday.

The 25-year-old's second blast was a walk-off in the ninth. Turner posted three steals on opening day, and now along with his four stolen bases early this season, he has a pair of homers. Turner went 5-for-13 (.385) with four RBI and five runs in the opening series against the Mets too.