Nationals' Trea Turner: Smashes walk-off homer

Turner went 1-for-5 with a walk-off two-run home run in a 6-4 victory against the White Sox on Wednesday.

He struck out three times, but when it mattered, Turner belted a homer to win it. Because of a finger injury, Turner was playing in just his 22nd game of the year Wednesday. He is batting .263 with three homers, nine RBI, 14 runs and eight steals in 95 at-bats this season.