Nationals' Trea Turner: Still likely to hit leadoff in '20

Manager Dave Martinez suggested Wednesday that Turner will likely remain the Nationals' leadoff man to begin the season, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.

Martinez entertained the idea of moving Victor Robles into the table-setting role and dropping Turner down to the three hole earlier in the spring, but the skipper is seemingly less inclined to go in that direction with his lineup. Specifically, Martinez mentioned that he likes having the tandem of Turner and Adam Eaton batting back-to-back, and Starlin Castro's high contact rate makes him a good fit in the three hole, given the speedy players in front of him. Batting out of the leadoff spot is probably a best-case scenario for Turner for fantasy purposes, as he'll likely have free reign on the basepaths more frequently than he would as a No. 3 hitter.