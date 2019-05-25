Nationals' Trea Turner: Still trying to find rhythm

Turner went 2-for-5 with a double, a run scored and an RBI in Friday's win over the Marlins.

The double was Turner's fourth in the last five games, but otherwise he's been sluggish since coming off the IL last week, slashing .243/.282/.351 over the last eight contests with two steals, two RBI and four runs. The shortstop also committed two errors Friday, suggesting rustiness is an issue with his glove as well as his bat. Turner should snap out of it sooner or later, but his abbreviated rehab assignment -- he played only two games at High-A after missing six weeks with a broken finger -- is having an impact.