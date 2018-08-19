Nationals' Trea Turner: Swats 15th homer

Turner went 2-for-5 with a home run and three RBI in Saturday's 7-5 extra-inning loss to the Marlins.

The homer was his 15th of the year, as Turner pads his career high in that category. His .268/.336/.413 slash line is a little disappointing given his career .289 batting average, but he still has about six weeks to bring it up, and the rest of his numbers remain excellent.