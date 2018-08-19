Nationals' Trea Turner: Swats 15th homer

Turner went 2-for-5 with a home run and three RBI in Saturday's 7-5 extra-inning loss to the Marlins.

The homer was his 15th of the year, as Turner pads his career high in that category. His .268/.336/.413 slash line is a little disappointing given his career .289 batting average, but he still has about six weeks to bring it up, and the rest of his numbers remain excellent.

More News
Our Latest Stories