Nationals' Trea Turner: Swipes 17th bag Wednesday
Turner went 2-for-5 with two runs scored and a stolen base in Wednesday's win over the Rays.
Turner reached on a pair of singles in the first and sixth innings and came around to score each time. His 17 stolen bases are the third most in the majors, trailing only Ender Inciarte and Dee Gordon. Turner is now hitting .258/.342/.398 with seven homers, 24 RBI and 35 runs across 61 games this season.
