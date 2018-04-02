Nationals' Trea Turner: Swipes first base of season Sunday

Turner went 1-for-4 with a walk and a stolen base in Sunday's 6-5 win over the Reds.

The steal was his first of the year. Turner has been hitting down in the order in the early going, slotting in fifth Sunday, and while that may end up costing him some opportunities to run wild on the basepaths, there's no guarantee he'll be stuck there all season. The shortstop has already drawn three walks through three games, and he seems intent on proving to manager Dave Martinez he has the OBP chops to hit at the top of the order.