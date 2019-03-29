Nationals' Trea Turner: Swipes three bags in opener
Turner went 2-for-4 with three stolen bases Thursday against the Mets.
Turner was arguably the most impressive piece of Washington's offense in the opener, accounting for two of his team's five hits on the day while causing chaos on the basepaths. Despite this, the Nationals failed to score a run. Turner swiped 43 bags and hit .271 with 19 homers and 73 RBI over 162 games in 2018, so while his speed is evident, he also provided fantasy value in a number of other categories.
