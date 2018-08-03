Nationals' Trea Turner: Swipes two bags, drives in four
Turner went 2-for-4 with a home run, two stolen bases, two runs scored and four RBI in the 10-4 win over the Reds.
Turner did it all at the plate Thursday, bringing his 2018 totals to 14 long balls and 30 stolen bases. He's now set a new career-high in home runs and has hit the 30 stolen base mark for the third straight season. The 25-year-old infielder has established himself as an elite fantasy performer and should continue building on his strong numbers.
