Nationals' Trea Turner: Swipes two bags, drives in four

Turner went 2-for-4 with a home run, two stolen bases, two runs scored and four RBI in the 10-4 win over the Reds.

Turner did it all at the plate Thursday, bringing his 2018 totals to 14 long balls and 30 stolen bases. He's now set a new career-high in home runs and has hit the 30 stolen base mark for the third straight season. The 25-year-old infielder has established himself as an elite fantasy performer and should continue building on his strong numbers.