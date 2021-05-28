Turner went 1-for-4 with a walk, a run scored, an RBI and two stolen bases in a 5-3 win over the Reds, a game completed Thursday after being suspended due to rain the night before.

The shortstop in the second player this season to reach double digits in homers and steals, following Fernando Tatis. Turner also collected one of the Nats' only two hits in Thursday's regularly scheduled contest, and he's slashing .327/.364/.495 in May with four homers, five steals, 14 runs and 16 RBI through 24 games.