Nationals' Trea Turner: Swipes two bags Wednesday

Turner went 3-for-3 with a walk, a run scored and two stolen bases in Wednesday's 7-5 loss to the Phillies.

He's now hitting .284 (27-for-95) in September with four homers, seven steals, 12 RBI and 16 runs in 24 games. Turner is locked in as the Nats leadoff man as the team heads into the postseason, and his speed could be a big factor in the NLDS against a Cubs staff that's had issues containing the opposition's running game.