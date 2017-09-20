Nationals' Trea Turner: Swipes two bases Tuesday
Turner went 2-for-4 with a double, an RBI, two runs scored and two stolen bases in Tuesday's win over the Braves.
Turner swiped his 41st and 42nd base of the season Tuesday, breaking Alfonso Soriano's single-season Nationals' stolen base record set back in 2006. Following his strong night at the plate, the speedy shortstop is now hitting .262 during the month of September and holds a .281/.334/.443 line with nine homers, 69 runs and 42 RBI on the season.
