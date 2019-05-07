Nationals' Trea Turner: Takes swings off tee

Turner (finger) hit off a tee Sunday and fielded ground balls at shortstop Tuesday, Sam Fortier of The Washington Post reports.

Turner resumed swinging Sunday for the first time since undergoing surgery to repair his fractured right index finger, so this is a sizeable step forward for the 25-year-old. The next step in his hitting progression figures to be batting practice.

