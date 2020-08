Turner went 3-for-3 with a triple, three RBI and two runs in Sunday's win against the Marlins.

Turner has swung a hot bat recently as he's now reached base safely in each of the past 14 contests. His three RBI in Sunday's win matched his highest single-game total of the season, and he now has 13 RBI and 12 extra-base hits while carrying a .949 OPS.