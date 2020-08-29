Turner went 3-for-5 with two doubles, a run scored and three RBI in Friday's 10-2 win over the Red Sox.

He got the Nats' offensive eruption started with a two-run double in the third inning, extending his hitting streak to 13 games in the process. The streak has pushed Turner's slash line on the season up to .322/.388/.583, but if there was a blemish on his performance Friday it's that he was caught stealing for the fourth time in seven attempts this year -- curiously poor numbers after he went 35-for-40 in 2019.