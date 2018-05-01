Nationals' Trea Turner: Three hits in Monday's win

Turner went 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI in Monday's win over the Pirates.

It's his fourth multi-hit performance in the last week, and Turner now boasts a .284/.381/.379 slash line through 29 games with only one homer and seven RBI, but 14 runs and 12 steals in 12 attempts. The 24-year-old power numbers are down, but his current 39.1 percent hard-hit rate would be a career high, so don't be surprised if the home runs come over the summer.