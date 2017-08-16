Nationals' Trea Turner: Transferred to 60-day DL
Turner (wrist) was moved to the 60-day disabled list prior to Wednesday's game, Dan Kolko of MASN Sports reports.
As Kolko acknowledged, this move will not impact Turner's timetable whatsoever, as the 24-year-old is still a couple weeks away from his return, at the earliest. The club transferred Turner to the 60-day DL due to Brian Goodwin's placement on the disabled list (groin), in order to free up a spot on the 40-man roster for Alejandro De Aza.
