Barrera was optioned to Washington's taxi squad on Friday.
The 26-year-old was added to the roster last week following Washington's COVID-19 outbreak, but he'll move to the taxi squad with the team returning four players Friday. Barrera appeared in one game and went 0-for-2 for the Nationals.
