Barrera is out of the lineup for the first game of Thursday's doubleheader with the Mets.

Barrera will be on the bench for the front end of the twin bill while Riley Adams catches for Washington, but the 26-year-old should start behind the plate for the second game. While Washington waits for veteran Alex Avila (calf) to come off the injured list, Barrera and Adams will likely be locked into a timeshare at catcher.