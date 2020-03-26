Play

Barrera was optioned to Triple-A Fresno on Thursday, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.

This isn't all too surprising, as Barrera is buried behind a trio of veterans (Yan Gomes, Kurt Suzuki and Welington Castillo) on the depth chart. The backstop spent most of the 2019 season with Double-A Harrisburg, slashing .249/.323/.381 with eight home runs in 101 games.

