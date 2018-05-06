Gott (ankle) is available out of the bullpen Sunday, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.

Gott suffered a sprained ankle Friday, but the team is confident the right-hander will not require any time on the DL. He'll be available if needed Sunday, but don't count on an appearance with one of the league's best starters in Max Scherzer scheduled to take the mound.

