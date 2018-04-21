Nationals' Trevor Gott: Back in majors
Gott was called up to the majors to replace the injured Matt Grace (groin) on Saturday, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.
Gott had been down with Triple-A Syracuse for just five days after having originally made the Opening Day roster. In his first five innings for the Nationals this season he had a 5.40 ERA, walking three batters and striking out three.
More News
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 5: Sit Springer
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 5
An eight-game week for the White Sox is great for their hitters, says our Scott White, but...
-
Week 5: Two-start pitcher rankings
The two-start options for Week 5 (April 23-29) are mostly uninspiring, says our Scott White,...
-
Hitters: Buy these fast starts
Chris Towers examines five hitters off to quick starts, and decides it's time to buy into...
-
Pitchers: Buy these fast starters
Chris Towers takes a look at five pitchers you should expect to sustain their quick starts...
-
Waivers: Upside in Brinson
Lewis Brinson and Jeimer Candelario had huge games Thursday. Heath Cummings looks at their...