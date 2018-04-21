Gott was called up to the majors to replace the injured Matt Grace (groin) on Saturday, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.

Gott had been down with Triple-A Syracuse for just five days after having originally made the Opening Day roster. In his first five innings for the Nationals this season he had a 5.40 ERA, walking three batters and striking out three.

