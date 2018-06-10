Gott was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse on Sunday, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.

Gott and fellow minor-league reliever Wander Suero have been summoned from Syracuse following the placements of Stephen Strasburg (shoulder) and Brandon Kintzler (forearm) on the disabled list. Gott owned a 5.28 ERA over 15.1 innings of relief with the Nationals prior to his demotion on May 31.

