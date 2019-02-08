Nationals' Trevor Gott: Designated for assignment
Gott was designated for assignment Friday, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.
Gott will make way for the return of Jeremy Hellickson. The 26-year-old posted a strong 3.02 ERA with the Angels back in 2015 but has yet to duplicate that success, recording an ugly 7.39 ERA in 28 innings over the past three seasons with the Nationals. That track record doesn't suggest that teams will be scrambling to claim him.
