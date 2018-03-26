Gott survived the final round of roster cuts and is set to be on the Opening Day roster, Jorge Castillo of The Washington Post reports.

He's pitched only nine innings for the Nats over the last two seasons, and Gott's 4.11 ERA, 1.42 WHIP and 66:26 K:BB in 76.2 innings for Triple-A Syracuse over that stretch doesn't suggest he's about to become a key member of their bullpen. Expect the right-hander to work in middle relief and low-leverage situations, limiting his chances to record holds -- much less saves.