Nationals' Trevor Gott: Headed north on 25-man roster
Gott survived the final round of roster cuts and is set to be on the Opening Day roster, Jorge Castillo of The Washington Post reports.
He's pitched only nine innings for the Nats over the last two seasons, and Gott's 4.11 ERA, 1.42 WHIP and 66:26 K:BB in 76.2 innings for Triple-A Syracuse over that stretch doesn't suggest he's about to become a key member of their bullpen. Expect the right-hander to work in middle relief and low-leverage situations, limiting his chances to record holds -- much less saves.
More News
-
Roto pitching category targets
What do you need to win in pitching categories? Here are your targets to dominate your Roto...
-
Roto hitting category targets
What do you need to win in hitting categories? Here are your targets to dominate your Roto...
-
Fantasy Baseball Cheat Sheet
Get everything you need in one place to dominate the competition in your Fantasy baseball...
-
ADP: Best, worst draft values
Heath Cummings looks at draft day values on three different sites.
-
Top (non-Acuna) prospects to stash
We all know about Ronald Acuna, but he's not the only top prospect ticketed for the minors...
-
H2H Auction Values
Got an auction draft coming up? Check out how much our experts think you should be bidding...