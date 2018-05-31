Gott was optioned to Triple-A Syracuse on Thursday, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.

Gott was sent back to the minors in order to free up a roster spot for Ryan Madson (pectoral), who was activated from the disabled list in a corresponding move. The 25-year-old owns a 5.28 ERA and 12:7 K:BB across 15.1 big-league innings this season. He'll continue to serve as organizational bullpen depth in the minors.

