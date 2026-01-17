Gott signed a minor-league contract with the Nationals on Saturday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

Gott hasn't pitched in the majors since 2023, but he made 22 appearances with the Mariners' Triple-A affiliate during 2025 and finished the season with an 8.20 ERA and 1.92 WHIP across 18.2 innings. The Nationals' lack of bullpen depth helps the 33-year-old's chances of making it back to MLB in 2026, though he will likely need to show significant improvement at Triple-A Rochester first.