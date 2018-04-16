Nationals' Trevor Gott: Optioned to Triple-A
Gott was optioned to Triple-A Syracuse on Monday, source reports.
Gott was sent down to make room for Jeremy Hellickson, who was activated in order to make his first start of the season. The 25-year-old threw five innings for the Nationals before being sent down, striking out three, walking three and allowing three earned runs on three hits. He could be up again later this season in a low-leverage bullpen role.
